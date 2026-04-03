Token money submission now completely online: Flood Control & Irrigation department in Delhi brings key reform in tendering process

The step marks a decisive shift towards a more secure and impartial system, Minister for Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Parvesh Sahib Singh said. (File photo)

With an aim to bring transparency, fairness, and accountability in development work, the Delhi government’s Flood Control & Irrigation department has introduced a key reform in the tendering process by making the submission process of earnest money deposit (EMD) completely online. The step marks a decisive shift towards a more secure and impartial system, Minister for Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday.

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Earlier, bidders were required to physically deposit EMD, or the token amount for a project, at the government office concerned. This, officials said, often raised concerns over fairness in the bidding process, and potential information leaks.