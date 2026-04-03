Token money submission now completely online: Flood Control & Irrigation department in Delhi brings key reform in tendering process

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With an aim to bring transparency, fairness, and accountability in development work, the Delhi government’s Flood Control & Irrigation department has introduced a key reform in the tendering process by making the submission process of earnest money deposit (EMD) completely online. The step marks a decisive shift towards a more secure and impartial system, Minister for Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday.
Earlier, bidders were required to physically deposit EMD, or the token amount for a project, at the government office concerned. This, officials said, often raised concerns over fairness in the bidding process, and potential information leaks.
“By moving EMD completely online, we are eliminating unnecessary human interface and ensuring that the bidding process remains fair, transparent, and free from any undue influence. Our priority is clear — honest contractors should get a fair opportunity, and public money should be utilised with full accountability,” said Singh.
Under the new system, EMD will now be accepted only through online mode, and bidders will upload a scanned copy on the e-procurement portal along with their tender documents. The original EMD will be required to be submitted only by the L1 bidder within a stipulated time frame after the opening of bids.
The move, officials underlined, ensures that no official or external entity can track who is bidding for a project, thereby eliminating scope for bias, pressure, or manipulation.
Additionally, strict provisions have been put in place to ensure compliance.
The L1 bidder, who quotes the lowest price while meeting all required technical, financial, and eligibility criteria, must submit the original EMD within three days of bid opening, failing which they will face debarment from participating in the tendering process for two years, said officials.
The department has also clarified that no physical submission of EMD will be accepted going forward, and necessary corrigendum will be issued wherever required.
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