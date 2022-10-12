Delhi: ‘Electronic city’ blueprint emerges

A public-private partnership model to develop infrastructure and setting up an electronic research and design facility is what the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) has in mind for the Delhi government’s Electronic City project.

The recommendations were submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson (DDC), Gopal Mohan, member (DDC), and Vijay Chander Vupputuri, member (DDC).

Announced as part of the government’s Rozgaar budget this year, the project aims to make Delhi a destination for electronics. The DDC has recommended that all infrastructure for Delhi’s Electronic City be developed through a PPP model wherein the Delhi government partners with a real estate developer identified through a bidding process to develop, manage, and maintain the Electronic City on 81 acres of land in Baprola (South-West Delhi).

“With the completion of the Urban Extension Roadway-II, Delhi’s Electronic City at Baprola will be around 20 minutes from Delhi Airport as well as national highways such as NH-1, NH-10, NH-8, and NH-2,” a statement issued by the think tank said.

It also recommended that an electronic research and design facility be established in Delhi to house global independent design houses, relevant start-ups and original design manufacturers transitioning to product design.

Sisodia said Delhi already possesses several advantages to make the Electronic City initiative successful.

“Delhi already offers several advantages like significant local electronics consumption demand, excellent transport, logistics and distribution networks, and skilled human resources… we are sure we will be able to encourage foreign and domestic companies in the electronics industry to set up new research, design, manufacturing and service centres in Delhi. This will certainly create a positive impact on Delhi’s economy and job creation. Moreover, this will create extensive employment opportunities for workers in the sector, especially for women workers,” Sisodia said.

“The suggestions made by DDC have emerged from stakeholder consultations, industry visits and a detailed comparative analysis of the policy landscape across India. We are confident that this policy will pave the way for making Delhi a global design and innovation hub for electronics industry in years to come,” Shah said.