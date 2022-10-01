Delhi electricity subsidy: All you need to know about applying

From today onwards, the Delhi government’s automatic subsidy on electricity bills is coming to an end. Delhi residents now have to “opt in” if they want to continue getting a subsidised bill.

The Delhi government started the free electricity scheme in 2019. Under the scheme, consumers who use less than 200 units of power per month do not get charged any money at all in their bill. If you use more than 200 units, a bill is generated for all the units used, and not on consumption over 200 units. Those who use up to 400 units get a subsidy of 50% up to Rs 800.

Earlier this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the subsidy will be made optional starting October 1. Kejriwal said the decision was taken because people were questioning subsidies. “Some people questioned why they were being given subsidies, even though they could afford to pay electricity bills; they demanded that they should be given the option of accepting or declining the subsidy. Under the old scheme, everyone will get the electricity subsidy till September 30, but starting from October 1, only those who opt-in will get it,” Kejriwal said.

According to Delhi government officials, out of close to 58 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi, 47 lakh got a subsidy automatically (average per month). Of these, 30 lakh consumers paid nothing and around 16-17 lakh households got the 50% subsidy.

So, how does one continue to get the power subsidy?

— For the subsidy to come into force, you have to apply for the subsidy by the last day of the month.

— To get started, give a missed call on 7011311111.

— On WhatsApp, you will get a message from the above number, type ‘Hi’.

Advertisement

— The chatbot will ask for your language preference, and then ask you to enter your CA Number.

— It will then send a pre-filled form, which says, “Thank you for giving me subsidy in electricity bill till now. I would like to continue to get the subsidy, I will be grateful. This form will have the name of the person in whose name the connection has been taken, the CA number as well as the address.

— Confirm that the details are correct.

— Thereafter, you will get a confirmation message.

Offline:

— Each consumer will receive a letter/consent form attached with their electricity bill for the next two cycles which they have to fill.

Advertisement

— Update your mobile number and voter ID and sign it.

— Consumer’s name, CA numbers and addresses will be pre-filled on the form.

— Visit the nearest billing centre. There will be a separate subsidy counter. Submit your form there.

Your selection will have to be renewed every year, and the option to go for the subsidy will be open every month.

How many people have applied so far:

— Over 20 lakh people, 35% of the total domestic consumers, have applied to get a subsidy from the Delhi government in power bills till last week.

Advertisement

— There are over 56 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi that are eligible for a power subsidy under the government’s scheme.

— As per data available, around an average of 47 lakh consumers get subsidy per month. Of these, 30 lakh consumers don’t pay anything and 17 lakh get a 50% subsidy (capped at Rs 800).

Advertisement

— The state’s power subsidy bill is around Rs 3,200 crore.