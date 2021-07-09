Wrote to L-G for tenure extension, got no response, says ex-chairperson of Delhi power regulator

Days before he retired as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairperson for having turned 65, Justice (retired) Satyendra Singh Chauhan wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, requesting an extension in his tenure by two years or till a new person joined the post.

Chauhan retired on July 4. It is also learnt that Chauhan wanted to issue the annual tariff order, which spells out the electricity charges for domestic as well as industrial consumers, by early June, but the plan had to be shelved over “disagreements” on the issue with the sole member in the commission.

The development assumes significance as it comes in the middle of a push by discoms BSES and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) for a hike in power tariff in the city citing the “grave impact” of the Covid-19 second wave.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Chauhan confirmed that he wrote to Baijal two days before retiring. However, the L-G has not responded to the letter, he said. Chauhan had joined the commission on July 5, 2018. Under the Electricity Act, 2003, chairman and members of the commission shall hold office for a term of five years or till the age of 65 years, “whichever is earlier”. He turned 65 on July 5.

“I did write to the L-G seeking an extension citing a Supreme Court order in a case where a High Court judge heading the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal was provided an extension till the appointment of a new face to the post. In another case, the apex court had made 67 years as the retirement age for retired HC judges,” he pointed out.

Chauhan wrote that he should also be given an extension on similar grounds. He also questioned the advertisement put out by the Delhi government in March this year, initiating the process for the selection of a new chairperson, faulting it for not attempting to fill up the post of a legal member in the DERC, despite the SC making it mandatory for commissions in April 2018.

Meanwhile, official sources said that as chairperson, Chauhan wanted to announce the tariff order for the year 2021-22 in April itself. But the second wave caused a delay and later he wanted to issue it by early June, but “differences with the lone member in the commission stalled the process and then a court order made the commission go back to the drawing board again.”

The Indian Express reported on June 3 that BSES and TPDDL have filed three petitions with the DERC since April – the latest on June 8 – seeking an increase in power tariff. However, any changes in power tariffs appear unlikely with the AAP making free power up to 300 units a major promise in the run up to the assembly polls in Punjab next year.