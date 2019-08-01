Delhi: Electricity bills set to dip

Written by Ananya Tiwari

Power bills for a large section of Delhiites will go down starting next month with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) announcing a cut in fixed charges for domestic consumers.

Fixed charges, which had become a point of contention over the past few months, with BJP as well as Congress hitting out at the AAP government over the sharp increase seen last year, are levied on the consumer based on the sanctioned load of each household.

The tariff for domestic consumers who use more than 1,200 units per month has gone up, though. While they were paying Rs 7.75 per unit earlier, they will be paying Rs 8 starting Wednesday. There is no change in the per unit tariff for those consuming less than 1,200 units.

Fixed charges have come down from Rs 125 per kilowatt per month to Rs 20 per kilowatt, for a sanctioned load of 2 kilowatt. For a sanctioned load of between 5 kilowatt and 15 kilowatt, the charge has been reduced from Rs 175 per kilowatt per month to Rs 100.

“The revised tariffs fulfil the need of each and every consumer and is balanced overall,” DERC chairperson Justice SS Chauhan said.

According to DERC officials, for a household with a sanctioned load of 2 kilowatts and usage of 210 units per month, the electricity bill will come down from Rs 895 to Rs 685 — a saving of Rs 210.

A consumer living in a one-room apartment with ambient lights and a refrigerator, and with a sanctioned load of 1 kw per month and using 105 units, will save Rs 105 by paying Rs 335 instead of Rs 440, officials said.

“Similarly, consumers who live in three-bedroom apartments with more than one air conditioner and have a sanctioned load of, say, 7 kilowatt, using 735 units, will see their bill reduce from Rs 4,903 to Rs 4,378 per month,” said Mahender Singh, executive, tariffs, DERC.

These figures do not account for a surcharge of 8% for consumers supplied by BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL.

DERC has also announced a decrease of Rs 0.5 per unit in charges for recharging stations for e-rickshaws and e-vehicles.

As per the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, certain professionals are permitted to convert up to half of their residential premises into their offices from which they work. These include lawyers, doctors, architects, and will now include psychologists and physiotherapists, as per the latest change by the DERC. Those opening a shop in commercial areas with a sanctioned load of upto 3kVA will witness a reduction in fixed charge rate from Rs 8.50/kVAh to Rs 6/kVAh.

For non-domestic use, DERC has retained the Time of Day tariff. This means that their tariff will depend on the time when electricity is used.