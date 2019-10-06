Delhi: Electrician dies while working at National Sports Club

A 56-year-old electrician was electrocuted while working at a badminton court in the National Sports Club Of India (NSCI) premises Thursday night. The victim’s family alleged negligence on part of the club’s maintenance department for asking him to fix an issue in the premises without safety gear.

Advertising

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the man, Anoop Kumar, was the club’s permanent electrician and was retiring in three years. “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) at Tilak Marg police station,” he said.

Police said the incident came to light at 11.22 pm on October 3. Anoop was found unconscious by the club’s plumber and rushed to RML Hospital, where he died during treatment.

“On Thursday, there was waterlogging in the club’s badminton court. Anoop was called by the maintenance department to clear it using a water motor. But he suffered an electric shock from a naked wire hanging from a pole in the waterlogged area,” a senior officer said. Anoop is survived by his wife and three sons.