Delhi: In EV push, light vehicles allowed to ply at all hours

To boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the capital, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Thursday announced the exemption of e-Light Goods Vehicle from any prohibition from “plying and idle parking on identified roads during the specified ‘No Entry’ hours as notified by the Delhi Transport Department”.

The L5N category three-wheeler goods carrier and N1 category goods carrier with gross weight not exceeding 3.5 tonnes will now be allowed to ply on Delhi’s roads at any time.

“We are committed to implementing every promise under the EV policy in the best way, and implementing this provision is proof of the same. Since the launch of EV policy, sale of e-LCVs has gone up from just 46 to 1,054, which is a 95.6% hike in the registration. We are hopeful today’s decision would give a huge push to mass adoption of EVs across categories in Delhi,” Gahlot said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a circular in line with the government’s decision after several rounds of deliberations were held between both parties.

As of now, due to congestion during peak hours and vehicular pollution, the movement of commercial vehicles is restricted on 250 major roads from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening.

The Delhi government has set a target of 25% of new electric vehicle registrations by 2024.

“The transport department has also sent official correspondence to neighbouring states informing them that any diesel vehicles older than 10 years will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be strictly impounded and scrapped if found plying on Delhi’s roads,” the government said in a statement.