Voters who faced demolition to be treated as special cases: Delhi CEO

Delhi's election body will consult the ECI on voting rights for residents of demolished houses as 13,000 officers begin a month-long door-to-door voter roll revision on June 30. (File)

A day before the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Capital, Chief Electoral Officer Alok Kumar on Monday said the matter involving eligible electors whose houses have been demolished will be discussed with the Election Commission of India. Starting Tuesday, more than 13,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin house-to-house visits in Delhi on June 30 to distribute enumeration forms in which electors are required to fill out details as per the last SIR. This phase will conclude on July 29.

“Those whose houses have been demolished will not be at their given address. When the BLO goes there, they will find an empty ground. So how will he give an enumeration form? If the elector fills the form online, how will the verification take place? If a filled enumeration form is not collected, then their names will not appear in the draft electoral roll,” Kumar said.’