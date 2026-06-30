Voters who faced demolition to be treated as special cases: Delhi CEO

A day before the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Capital, Chief Electoral Officer Alok Kumar on Monday said the matter involving eligible electors whose houses have been demolished will be discussed with the Election Commission of India. Starting Tuesday, more than 13,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin house-to-house visits in Delhi on June 30 to distribute enumeration forms in which electors are required to fill out details as per the last SIR. This phase will conclude on July 29.
“Those whose houses have been demolished will not be at their given address. When the BLO goes there, they will find an empty ground. So how will he give an enumeration form? If the elector fills the form online, how will the verification take place? If a filled enumeration form is not collected, then their names will not appear in the draft electoral roll,” Kumar said.’
“In such cases, if someone’s name is not in the draft electoral roll, they can fill a Form 6 along with a declaration of their new address,” he explained.
“If there have been demolitions, then those are special cases and we will deal with them separately. This is an issue which has come up recently. We are aware of it and will talk to the Election Commission of India on this latest development,” Kumar said.
During the house-to-house visits, after electors receive the enumeration forms through the BLOs, they would be required to fill the form and return it.
If a house is found locked during verification, BLOs will leave the forms and make at least three visits to collect the filled forms. In case forms are not returned, BLOs may identify probable reasons such as absence, shifting, death or duplicate registration based on local inquiry.
In Delhi, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, following which claims and objections can be filed till September 4. Disposal of claims and objections will continue till October 3, while the final electoral roll is slated to be published on October 7.
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Delhi has 77.11 lakh male and 67.98 lakh female voters. The number of third-gender voters stands at 1,024, according to the electoral
roll frozen at June 16 midnight.
There are 3.29 lakh young voters (aged 18-19), and 192 who are over aged above 100. The Capital has 13,033 polling stations, segregated into seven Lok Sabha and 70 Assembly constituencies.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More