Delhi elections: In illegal colonies, BJP finds data goldmine

Having legalised 1,731 illegal colonies in the capital, the BJP has unleashed a battery of 1,500 workers to now reach out to beneficiaries. A total of 40-50 lakh people are expected to benefit from the Centre’s move.

BJP workers have collected 5 lakh housing registration details, which the party has used to send voice and SMS messages of the Prime Minister’s recent Ramlila speech to residents of these colonies. One such SMS read: “Badhai ho! Aapki colony Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji ne pakki kar di hai. Kaafi logon ki registry honi shuru ho gayi hai. Aap bhi apne makaan ki registry jaldi karwaiyein. BJP Delhi.”

Though registration papers have only been distributed to a token handful, following the PM’s December 22 address, BJP had advertised the achievement on hoardings in every colony.

Then, a drive to reach out to the key voter base began at the start of the year. Workers are collecting Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers and email IDs of houseowners to register them on the DDA website.

To track the progress made by its workers on the ground, the BJP has installed a location tracking mobile app on their phones. “We can then see which Assembly constituency is not doing well and mobilise workers there,” said the coordinator of the database, adding that the party is particularly focusing on 31 of the 70 Assembly seats. “If BJP gets even one-third of these (over 40 lakh) votes, then it’s a clear-cut majority… It is going to focus on that,” said someone in the know of BJP’s data collection strategy.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has used a network of call centres and databases for outreach. In Delhi’s case, the call centres have so far sent three SMS scripts and a recording of the PM’s speech to roughly 5 lakh people.

