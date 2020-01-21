Delhi elections: Congress names 7 more, Rocky Tuseed in list

Former DUSU president Rocky Tuseed has been fielded from Rajinder Nagar. Former DUSU president Rocky Tuseed has been fielded from Rajinder Nagar.

The Congress, which had declared 54 names in its first list, named seven more candidates late Monday night. Among them is former NSUI president Romesh Sabharwal, who will contest from New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, senior leader Ajay Maken had contested from the constituency.

While senior Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia had expressed his willingness to contest against Kejriwal, the top brass gave the opportunity to the relatively unknown Sabharwal. On Monday morning, he had tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet, requesting them to give him a chance and claiming attempts were being made to sabotage his candidature.

Also given a chance is former DU students’ union leader Rocky Tuseed, who will contest from Rajinder Nagar. Tuseed was disqualified on September 6, 2017, for not disclosing in his nomination form for the DUSU polls that disciplinary action had been taken against him for assaulting a student in his college. In August 2018, Tuseed was reinstated after the Delhi High Court put on hold its single judge order. He will be up against AAP’s Raghav Chadha and BJP’s Sardar R P Singh.

Other candidates on the list are Amareesh Gautam from Kondli, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda, Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar and Raminder Singh from Bamrah. DPCC spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said he will contest from Vikaspuri and file his nomination on Tuesday morning.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on four seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress. The RJD had initially demanded seven seats but it was decided that the party would contest in four constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar — said senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha. “We have a list of 39-40 candidates for the four seats and our analysis is going on. We will announce our candidates on Monday,” he said.

