Delhi elections: BJP in late-night huddle

Senior BJP leaders held a meeting until late Monday night to finalise 13 names for the remaining seats in the capital. The meeting was focussed on demands of coalition partners and how each could be best accommodated.

A senior BJP leader said the party has formed an alliance with Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which would contest from Seemapuri.

Party president J P Nadda, state election in-charge Prakash Javadekar, state president Manoj Tiwari and other senior leaders were present in the meeting.

The party is set to give the JD(U) two seats — Sangam Vihar and Burari.

“These have been our allies (in other states) and we decided to contest the Delhi polls along with them too. Talks are on to decide the remaining 10 seats,” said a senior leader on Monday night.

Sources in the BJP said that during the meeting, there was also talk of what comes next now that the Shiromani Akali Dal has chosen to break its alliance in Delhi.

A senior leader said the party is keeping in mind the political ramifications for the alliance in Punjab if BJP and SAD part ways in Delhi.

