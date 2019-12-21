Delhi elections: AAP hits poll pitch with new slogan, padyatras, report card

Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain at Friday’s event. Senior leaders and MLAs will undertake padyatras ahead of the polls. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain at Friday’s event. Senior leaders and MLAs will undertake padyatras ahead of the polls. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

In less than a week of the Aam Aadmi Party tying up with JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee

(I-PAC) for its election campaign, the party announced its official slogan for the party.

Like it was for the 2015 polls, the slogan this time — Achhe beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Five years went by well, carry on Kejriwal) — centred around party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2015, the party went with ‘Paanch saal Kejriwal’.

The slogan and the party’s strategy for the next fortnight were declared at AAP’s party office near ITO. The party will also release a report card of its five years in power.

The office also bore a different look — complete with a stage for all MLAs to sit on, multiple life-size hoardings of Kejriwal and the slogan, and a registration desk. Party officials said I-PAC’s team had started working closely with party members and Friday’s press conference was the first such event handled primarily by the

I-PAC team. Neither Kejriwal nor Kishor were present.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the slogan had come from the people.

“When we go and meet people, they talk about our reforms in education, health and our water and power schemes. They are the ones who say that the past five years have been good. They have only one wish that Arvind Kejriwal becomes the CM again. This is how the slogan was born. The people of Delhi have coined it,” he said.

As per the campaign plan, MLAs and senior party leaders will hold padyatras in several parts of the city to “take the slogan to all 70 Vidhan Sabhas”.

A ‘report card’, which will be launched on December 24, will list “achievements of the AAP government over the past five years,” said a statement issued by the party.

As per the campaign plan, between December 25 and January 7, MLAs, MPs and volunteers will carry out a door-to-door campaign targeting 35 lakh households. Kejriwal will address seven public meetings even as the party plans to hold 10 public meetings in each of the 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Rajya Sabha MPs N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta, and senior party leaders Gopal Rai, Pankaj Gupta, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Atishi, were also present at the launch.

