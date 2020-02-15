Delhi: Infighting, slogans under lens as BJP dissects poll loss

J P Nadda has sought a report from the state unit. (File) J P Nadda has sought a report from the state unit. (File)

In a series of meetings held on Friday by the BJP to discuss reasons behind its rout in the Delhi Assembly polls, local leaders claimed chances of several candidates were hurt as those aspiring for tickets campaigned against them.

“There are reports of some aspirants campaigning against candidates, including some cases where the leaders brought in crowds to rallies but asked them to vote for other parties,” said a senior leader.

The meetings were attended by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, national general secretaries Arun Singh and Anil Jain, and Delhi unit organisation secretary Siddharthan, assembly segment ‘vistaraks’, in-charges and conveners.

According to a senior BJP leader, many gave feedback that the party did not handle issues such as the AAP government’s free schemes and the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh properly. “Statements…of some leaders calling Arvind Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’ and slogans to ‘shoot the traitors’ did not go down well with people, especially the youth. This was expressed in the meetings,” said the leader.

Another leader added, “There were plans to introduce subsidised services like water and power, health, education and transport facilities for economically weaker sections but the idea wasn’t included in the manifesto.”

The manifesto was also delayed, which led to many proposed initiatives — like scooters for college women from poor families and flour for Rs 2 per kg — not reaching the public, he said.

“It was also noted that candidate list was announced late, and they were given a short time to campaign,” said the leader.

Tiwari said the exercise will be completed in next three-four days and a report will be submitted to the national leadership.

On Thursday, Tiwari had met party president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh to discuss the poll result. Sources said Tiwari had told Nadda that one of the reasons behind the defeat is that the party was not prepared for the poor show by the Congress. The state unit has now been directed to prepare for a direct contest with AAP in future, said sources.

