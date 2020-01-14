Delhi elections 2020: Full list of AAP candidates

CM Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Atishi from Kalkaji (File/Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) CM Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Atishi from Kalkaji (File/Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday announced its list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, to be held on February 8. The party has fielded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

“The existing MLAs will contest elections on 46 seats in place of 15 existing MLAs and 9 new MLAs on vacant seats. There are 8 women among them. In 2015, there were six women,” Sisodia said. Three of the seven candidates who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections have also been given tickets for the Assembly polls. Dilip Pandey will contest from Timarpur constituency, Raghav Chadda from Rajinder Nagar, and Atishi from Kalkaji.

Election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The results for the elections will be announced on February 11. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3, and the Congress drew a blank.

Here is the list of all 70 candidates fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly elections

Delhi elections: AAP list of candidates by Express Web on Scribd

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App