Delhi election result 2020: Full list of winners constituency wise

Delhi elections result 2020: As the counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is underway, early trends show the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party leading the tally. While the AAP is leading on 53 seats, BJP is up in 17 seats. The Congress not leading on any constituency right now.

Delhi witnessed a largely bipolar contest between AAP and the BJP. In 2015, the AAP had come to power with a massive mandate, winning 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP could only manage 3 seats while the Congress drew a blank. Most exit polls this time have predicted a return to power for the AAP government, giving them more than 50 seats while the BJP is expected to draw around 10-12 seats. Follow Delhi election result LIVE Updates

The national capital saw only 62.59% voter turnout, a drop from 67.12% turnout during last Assembly elections. See the latest trends from the key constituencies in Delhi elections.

While Kejriwal will look to return for a third stint in power in Delhi, the BJP, which last formed a government in 1993 and is coming on the back of electoral setbacks in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is looking to regain political foothold in the national capital.

