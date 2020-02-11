Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Delhi election result 2020: Full list of winners constituency wise

Delhi elections result full list of winners: Most pollsters this time have predicted a return to power for the AAP government, giving them more than 50 seats while the BJP is expected to draw around 10-12 seats.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2020 9:33:38 am
arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, Delhi election result, Delhi election result 2020, Delhi election results, Delhi election result constituency wise, Delhi election result constituency wise 2020, constituency wise results Delhi, constituency wise election result Delhi 2020, Delhi seat wise election results 2020 Delhi elections result: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is expected to return to power in Delhi.

Delhi elections result 2020: As the counting for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is underway, early trends show the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party leading the tally. While the AAP is leading on 53 seats, BJP is up in 17 seats. The Congress not leading on any constituency right now.

Delhi witnessed a largely bipolar contest between AAP and the BJP. In 2015, the AAP had come to power with a massive mandate, winning 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP could only manage 3 seats while the Congress drew a blank. Most exit polls this time have predicted a return to power for the AAP government, giving them more than 50 seats while the BJP is expected to draw around 10-12 seats. Follow Delhi election result LIVE Updates

The national capital saw only 62.59% voter turnout, a drop from 67.12% turnout during last Assembly elections. See the latest trends from the key constituencies in Delhi elections.

While Kejriwal will look to return for a third stint in power in Delhi, the BJP, which last formed a government in 1993 and is coming on the back of electoral setbacks in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is looking to regain political foothold in the national capital.

Constituency Party Leading Winner
Narela
Burari
Timarpur
Adarsh Nagar
Badli
Rithala
Bawana
Mundka
Kirari
Sultanpur Majra
Nangloi jat
Mangol Puri
Rohini
Shalimar Bagh
Shakur Basti
Tri Nagar
Wazirpur
Model town
Sadar bazar
Chandni Chowk
Matia Mahal
Ballimaran
Karol Bagh
Patel Nagar
Moti Nagar
Madipur
Rajouri Garden
Hari Nagar
Tilak Nagar
Janakpuri
Vikaspuri
Uttam Nagar
Dwarka
Matiala
Najafgarh
Bijwasan
Palam
Delhi Cantt
Rajinder Nagar
New Delhi
Jangpura
Kasturba Nagar
Malviya Nagar
RK Puram
Mehrauli
Chhatarpur
Deoli
Ambedkar Nagar
Sangam Vihar
Greater Kailash
Kalkaji
Tughlakabad
Badarpur
Okhla
Trilokpuri
Kondli
Patparganj
Laxmi Nagar
Vishwas Nagar
Krishna Nagar
Gandhi Nagar
Shahdara
Seemapuri
Rohtas Nagar
Seelampur
Ghonda
Babarpur
Gokalpur
Mustafabad
Karawal Nagar

