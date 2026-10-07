‘Special camps’ for voters cut after recent demolitions: Delhi poll body chief

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The Delhi Election Commission on Wednesday said it would ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral roll.
The commission said special camps would be organised to facilitate the enrolment of all eligible electors who have been left out of the rolls.
“Every eligible elector is added and no ineligible entries remain in the electoral roll,” the statement issued by the Election Commission of Delhi said.
With the objective of maximising the enrolment of young electors, special camps were organised at various colleges and universities across Delhi from October 7 and will continue till October 8, 2026, the statement said.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) present at the camps will guide students in filling out the forms, collect the completed forms and address their queries related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
As per the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India on October 1, a special drive is being conducted to enrol all eligible electors left out of the electoral rolls. BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits to identify eligible persons and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6, wherever applicable.
Special camps will also be organised on October 9 and 11, 2026, at all polling station locations across the National Capital Territory of Delhi to enrol eligible electors left out of the rolls.
In Delhi, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) data showed that 29.86 per cent of electors were marked as absent, shifted or under the “others” category, while 1.95 per cent were listed as deceased and 0.98 per cent were found enrolled at multiple places.
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