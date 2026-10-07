‘Special camps’ for voters cut after recent demolitions: Delhi poll body chief

The Delhi Election Commission on Wednesday said it would ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral roll.

The commission said special camps would be organised to facilitate the enrolment of all eligible electors who have been left out of the rolls.

“Every eligible elector is added and no ineligible entries remain in the electoral roll,” the statement issued by the Election Commission of Delhi said.

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With the objective of maximising the enrolment of young electors, special camps were organised at various colleges and universities across Delhi from October 7 and will continue till October 8, 2026, the statement said.