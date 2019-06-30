Delhi: Elderly woman stabbed to death in failed robbery bid in Dwarka

An 80-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her home in Dwarka’s Bindapur Saturday, allegedly by an armed assailant, said police. Initial investigation has revealed that after allegedly stabbing her, he proceeded to loot the house, but was locked inside a room by the victim’s daughter-in-law, who later called police.

According to police, the elderly woman, Santosh Devi, was staying with her son’s family in Bindapur. “The accused, Jivesh, barged into her house… and stabbed her. He then went to the first floor of the house where the victim’s daughter-in-law and grandson were sleeping,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that as the accused was collecting all belongings, the daughter-in-law and her son locked him in the room: “The woman then called police.”

The accused stabbed himself before cops arrived: “He was taken to DDU hospital…An FIR has been registered.”