Delhi: Elderly woman found with throat slit inside Burari home

Police said the woman’s throat was slit and she had fresh burn injuries on her left leg.

A 65-year-old woman was killed by unidentified persons inside her house in North Delhi’s Burari on Saturday night. Police said the woman’s throat was slit and she had fresh burn injuries on her left leg.

The old woman was alone at her house when the accused came and killed her, said the police.

The deceased, Rajwari Singh, lived with her son Pramod and his wife. The man runs an eatery in the area. On Saturday, the couple went to Khajuri for some work, leaving the woman alone.

Around 10 pm, when they returned, they found the woman lying dead on the ground with injuries on her neck and leg.

Anto Alphonse, DCP (North), said, “ We have come to know that the accused had a ‘friendly entry’ into the house. It seems like he/she was known to the deceased woman. A murder case has been registered against unknown persons. We have deputed three teams to solve the case.”

Police said they are looking into all angles including personal enmity with the son and theft. Though the family hasn’t reported anything missing, police suspect the accused might have come to steal something but had a fight with the old woman and later killed her.

CCTVs near the house are being scanned to identify the accused.