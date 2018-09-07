Delhi: Elderly woman found dead near home, kin allege sexual assault

Police said they found CCTV footage showing a shirtless man leaving the plot where she was found. Police said they found CCTV footage showing a shirtless man leaving the plot where she was found.

A 70-year-old woman, who could barely walk, was found murdered in outer Delhi Thursday morning. Initial police investigation revealed that she was found semi-naked, with her face smashed. Police said they found CCTV footage showing a shirtless man leaving the plot where she was found.

Police said they received a PCR call at 4.30 am. “We found the body in a vacant plot — 100 metres from her home. She was strangled and her face smashed with bricks,” said a police officer.

According to police, the woman had been living with her two children and their families for the last 10 years. Before her husband’s death, she met with an accident and had not been able to walk properly ever since.

The woman’s son alleged that the accused may have sexually assaulted his mother before killing her. “His mother slept outside the house on a charpoy. At 3 am, he went out and found her missing. The family started looking for her, only to stumble upon her clothes first. They then found the body,” the officer said.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. We have has detained several persons, including several drug addicts, from the area for questioning,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder). We have some strong leads.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App