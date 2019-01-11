Delhi: Elderly man killed, four injured after truck hits rickshaw

Written by Ashima Sharma

A 61-year-old man died and four people were injured Thursday morning after an MCD dumper truck allegedly collided with an autorickshaw they were travelling in, in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar.

The injured were rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where Munna, who worked at Azadpur Mandi, was declared dead on arrival. The dumper truck driver, Sanjib Mondal (27), was arrested, and an FIR has been registered against him, said DCP (north) Nupur Prasad.

Mohd. Abuzar (17), who was injured in the collision, is a fruit-seller at the Azadpur Mandi. His mother Farzana said, “He’s the only earning member in our family of six, and was carrying Rs 10,000 with him. It got lost at the accident site.”

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)