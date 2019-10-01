Delhi: Elderly couple’s Hauz Khas home burgled, cash, jewellery missing

On the afternoon of September 25, the house of an elderly couple in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas was allegedly burgled by unknown miscreants.

Former journalist Shashi Mehta (64) and her husband Naresh (67) returned to their second-floor home from India Habitat Centre (IHC) around 4 pm and discovered that “the main door lock was broken, and the wooden door next to it with three locks was also broken,” as per the FIR.

The FIR states, “The almirah drawers of three bedrooms were ransacked… in one drawer, we had Rs 25,000 which was stolen. A gold chain, two gold bangles, two gold and diamond rings, one mobile and other small items are missing.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the couple was at IHC and their son was in Mumbai that day.

“The couple left for the US the next day. A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station,” said Thakur.

The FIR states that the two left for IHC at 1.15 pm and returned at 4 pm.

“It’s shocking for us senior citizens and we are worried about our safety,”said Shashi in the FIR.

As per a police officer, footage from a CCTV camera on the first floor is yet to be accessed.

“The person who lives on the first floor is also travelling, and as soon as he returns, we will get the footage. The phone that has been stolen has been put on surveillance and we are investigating the matter,” said a police

officer.