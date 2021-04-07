Delhi: Elderly couple ‘run over by 28-year-old’

A 79-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife were run over by a car allegedly driven by a 28-year-old woman, after she lost control of the vehicle in Dwarka. Police said the couple were out for an evening walk on Sunday. The woman, Deepakshi Choudhary, was arrested after an FIR was registered, and she was released on bail.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the couple were identified as Shanti Swroop Arora, a retired doctor, and his wife Anjana. “Both were residents of APPU Enclave at Dwarka’s Sector 11. Their children are in the US,” said Meena. Police said the incident was caught on camera. In the video, a Baleno hits the couple and runs over them. Choudhary comes out of the car, goes to the rear side of the vehicle and later calls somebody after taking her mobile phone from the car. People come at the spot and try to rescue the victims by pushing the hatchback. One of the victims is seen lying at the rear side of the vehicle.

“The incident took place in front of a mosque and some locals immediately gathered. The car was removed, and they were taken to nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries,” a senior police officer said. An FIR was registered against Choudhary, who works at a multinational company. Police said she was not under the influence of alcohol. “During questioning, she said she was thinking about something when she was driving,” the officer said.