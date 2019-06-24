Delhi elderly couple murder: Ailing, they didn’t step out much, say neighbours

Helpful and pleasant but ailing is how neighbours described the Mathurs who were killed along with their domestic help Khushboo Nautiyal at their Vasant Vihar home.

Vishnu Mathur retired as a pharmacist from the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in 1995 and his wife Shashi retired as a Lady Health Visitor from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) five years later. The couple have a daughter, Amita, who is married and lives in the Greater Kailash area. Their son had died in a road accident several years ago.

On Sunday morning, a crowd gathered outside the DDA Janta flats as police carried out the three bodies. Among them was Shashi’s brother, Anil Shrivastav. “Recently, Vishnu and Shashi would mostly stay indoors… Their health was deteriorating and they had to be taken to the hospital every now and then. They had a son, but he died in an accident a few years ago. Amita visited them regularly and spoke to them over the phone as well,” Shrivastav, who lives with his wife in Mayur Vihar, told The Indian Express.

Police recorded Amita’s statement on Sunday. The couple had been living in the flat for more than 20 years, said neighbours. Amita would visit them once a week with her husband.

“We have been living here for six years. The Mathurs were helpful… but had been unwell for the last three years. Shashi was a diabetic and would sometimes collapse due to her poor health…,” said Sharad Singh, who lives on the ground floor.

Police said Khushboo was hired by the couple last August to take care of Shashi.

While police are probing the role of Khushboo’s acquaintances, neighbours said the woman rarely had any visitors. “She didn’t take too many leaves and would only go meet her family once a month,” said a neighbour.