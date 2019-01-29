Delhi: Woman working at elderly couple’s home, her son held for their murder

Two days after the decomposing bodies of an elderly couple were found at their East of Kailash flat, police arrested a woman who worked at their house and her juvenile son for allegedly murdering them. Police said the two allegedly robbed Virender (77) and Sarla (72) Khaneja of nearly Rs 9 lakh, gold jewellery, a mobile phone, a wallet with ATM cards, two cameras, a wrist watch, and a woollen cap.

Advertising

An FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Amar Colony police station. “Our suspicion of foul play was confirmed when we found that a phone and wallet were missing. We questioned two helps — one who worked at their house daily, and another woman who visited two-three times a week to massage the elderly woman. The latter evaded questions… After we scanned CCTV footage, we saw her son, the juvenile, and confronted him,” said Joint CP (southern range) Devesh Srivastava.

The bodies were discovered on the afternoon of January 26 after police received a call at 10.15 am from a relative about not being able to get in touch with them. Police broke down the door to the house in Mount Kailash apartments and found the couple’s decomposing bodies on the bedroom floor. While one of their sons died in 2017, the other, Amit, lives in the US.

“The incident took place on January 18. Initially, it was a blind case with no eyewitnesses. To identify the culprits and establish the motive, teams were given tasks such as checking CCTV footage, scrutinising dossiers, identifying domestic helps and guards in the society and examining relatives and friends of the victims,” said DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

During questioning, police said the accused woman denied any role in the incident, but gave contradictory answers about her movement. “On analysing CCTV footage, a young man was spotted… A thorough enquiry showed he resembled the part-time help’s son… He was apprehended on Monday,” said Biswal.

A probe revealed the woman saw Virender keeping some cash in the locker and hatched a conspiracy to rob the couple. “On January 18 at 11 am, she went to the house and left the main door open. Soon, her son entered and hid inside… while the woman left. At 2.30 pm, Virender left. In his absence, the juvenile asked Sarla for cash and jewellery. When she said only her husband knew about that, he strangled her and waited for Virender,” said Biswal.

Six hours later, Virender returned. When no one opened the door despite him ringing the bell several times, he used his keys to get in. It was then that the juvenile allegedly attacked him, snatched the keys of the cash drawer and strangled him.

Advertising

To avoid suspicion, police said the juvenile spent the night in the house, as the bodies lay in the bedroom. “He left at 11.30 am the next day and wore Virender’s cap to hide his face,” said Biswal.