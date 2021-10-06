Delhi: Eight children rescued from begging and hawking

Eight children, including five girls, who were begging and selling lights and roses on the road have been rescued from Bhikaji Cama Place, said Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

Seven children were aged between 6 and 17 and one child was one-and-a-half years old.

The rescue operation, carried out on September 24, was led by Dr Nitin Shaya, SDM, Vasant Vihar with the support of Delhi Police (South), District Child Protection Unit – III (South), Childline (New Delhi) and DCPCR representatives.

“Parents of all the rescued children were counselled on the importance of well-being, safety and education of their children. After deliberate interaction with the parents, the committee restored five children to their respective families. Currently, three children have been placed in a Child Care Institution (CCI) and will be rehabilitated or restored after following due procedure,” read a statement by DCPCR.