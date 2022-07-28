scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

After poor NAS performance, Delhi education officials to adopt Govt schools to monitor learning levels and progress

The NAS was conducted in November 2021 and the result, released this May, showed Delhi to be behind the national average in performances in all three subjects—Language, Mathematics and EVS—in primary level grades.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 10:33:54 am
Heads of schools in Delhi have been tasked with assessing 10 students from their school every week and submitting the assessment reports. (Express File Photo)

Following Delhi’s poor performance in the primary grades in the National Assessment Survey (NAS) 2021, a multi-level monitoring mechanism involving officials adopting low-performing schools is being put in place in government schools to “improve the performance of students”.

The NAS was conducted in November 2021 and the result, released this May, showed Delhi to be behind the national average in performances in all three subjects—Language, Mathematics and EVS—in primary level grades. In fact, Delhi featured in the five states with the lowest average score in both maths and Language at the Class 3 level.

With a view toward “course correction and required remediation”, the Directorate of Education (DoE) is developing an online monitoring tool called the ‘Child’s Progression Tracker’ for monitoring the learning levels of primary grade students. Teachers will have to assess their students every month and enter their progress at the end of the month on this module.

This record will be available to multiple levels of authority starting from the teacher, the school’s primary in-charge and the head of the school through multiple levels of the official hierarchy up to the District Institutes of Education & Training (DIETs) and the Director of Education.

Different levels of officials—Deputy Directors of Education for each district, Deputy Directors of Education, and OSDs for every branch of the Directorate of Education, Deputy Directors of Education for each zone—have been tasked with adopting one low-performing school each for the year 2022-2023 and assessing the learning levels of at least 5 children from the school every two weeks, and entering the assessment reports on the online module.

Heads of schools have also been tasked with assessing 10 students from their school every week and submitting the assessment reports, while Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators will assess 5 students from each of the schools mapped them every fortnight.

The DIETs have also been tasked with quarterly assessments and recommendations for remediation.

“DIET faculty is to monitor the academic activity of the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas mapped to their respective DIETs to chalk out a schedule of qualitative assessment of the primary classes on a quarterly basis & devise a uniform mechanism for submission of recommendation/ suggestion for course correction & remedial measure,” states the Directorate’s note on the ‘action plan’.

