Delhi: Education director sends showcause notice to school head for underutilising resources

Delhi Director of Education Himanshu Gupta has issued a showcause notice to the head of a government school for underutilising its resources as he continues a crackdown through inspections.

After a visit to the government boys senior secondary school in Mandi village, he issued a showcause notice to the head of school stating, “the HOS is supposed to appreciate that the students have returned to school after a long gap. We all, as teachers, need to make our best efforts in order to utilise the remaining part of the session for preparations and revision. As HOS, it is the first and foremost duty… to make sure that teaching-learning is done effectively in his school in which duty, he seems to have failed miserably.”

Among the issues he flagged was that the school has 17 regular and eight guest teachers but according to students, only 2-3 teachers took classes regularly. “It appears that a few teachers are overworked while the potential of the majority is underutilized,” states the notice.

Gupta has been suspending and terminating staffers found to be underperforming during his visits to schools ahead of the upcoming board examination and with schools opening completely in the offline mode.