Delhi education dept to share lessons on flagship curricula with private schools

In a special session, the Directorate of Education will present details of its three flagship school curricula – Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti – to heads of the city’s private schools on Monday, with the aim of helping them to implement the same.

The session will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the department will showcase presentations on the three different curricula. According to officials, “many schools have expressed their desire to know more about curricular reforms introduced in the schools”.

Along with equipping private schools as well to adopt these programmes, the department is keen on developing a culture of sharing practices between government and private schools.

“…details of the three mindset curricula will be presented in the session so that the principals of unaided recognised schools can take an informed decision about implementing the same in their own schools. This would also serve as an occasion for the Delhi government to initiate a unique culture of sharing academic practices between Directorate of Education and unaided recognised private schools which would benefit students of both schools,” read a notification by the Education Department.

The Happiness Curriculum had been introduced in government schools in 2018, the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti Curriculum was launched last year.