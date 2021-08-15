Delhi: Education dept to centrally track attendance of reservation students in private schools to curb dropouts

The attendance of students admitted to reserved seats in Delhi’s private schools this year is to be tracked by the education department regularly through an online module it developed to curb dropouts.

Private schools are required to reserve 22 per cent of their seats at entry-level admissions for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), which includes scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC), transgender children and those affected by HIV/AIDS, and 3 per cent for children with special needs. So far, more than 19,000 students have been admitted this year against these reserved seats in the city’s private schools.

“In order to keep proper monitoring and evaluation of attendance of the students under EWS/DG and CWSN category from the current academic session… it has been decided that online tracking and monitoring of students under EWS/DG and CWSN category to be carried out by the Directorate,” read a circular by the education department.

This is to be done through a module available to schools on the education department’s website and schools have been directed to regularly update the attendance records of students concerned on it.

The Indian Express had reported that the education department planned to implement this mechanism in 2019 to monitor how many children admitted in these reserved schools are attending schools regularly and completing their education to curb dropouts. The module had been prepared then but it was not implemented then.