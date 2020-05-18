Delhi: Education dept seeks FIR against Apeejay schools, management says vested interests

The charges levelled by the department against the schools include coercing parents to pay increased fees which had not been approved by the education department. (Rerpesentational) The charges levelled by the department against the schools include coercing parents to pay increased fees which had not been approved by the education department. (Rerpesentational)

The Delhi government’s education department has requested Delhi Police to lodge FIRs against the manager and heads of schools of the Saket and Sheikh Sarai branches of Apeejay School, citing violation of directions regarding fee collection during the coronavirus crisis. The school called the allegations “false and malicious”.

This comes less than two weeks after the department passed an order directing the sealing of both these schools. The order was stayed by the Delhi High Court within a day, stating that the school management had not been given a hearing.

The charges levelled by the department against the schools include coercing parents to pay increased fees which had not been approved by the education department. The department, in its letter to the police station concerned, claimed that the school management justified the fee increase to parents on the basis of fake emails from the department’s private school branch.

“The school being very old and reputed is expected to know very well that such approvals for increase of fees are not granted on emails, thus there is a willful foul play by way of cheating, forgery and fraud besides extortion of unauthorisedly claiming arrears and increased fees from parents,” read the letter.

No FIRs have been filed yet in this matter. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said complaints are being probed.

The school management said it has been asking for an independent investigation in the matter. “We are actively working with the DoE… Vested interests, in nexus with rogue DoE members, are trying to take malafide action when the matter is sub-judice… We have complete faith in the law and shall also be taking all legal action,” read a statement by the school.

