Delhi: Education dept relaxes eligibility criteria for admission to SoSE

The education department has dropped the minimum percentage requirement to apply for admissions to Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) this year.

Admissions to these 31 new resource-rich Delhi government schools are ongoing and will continue till February 28. According to the usual guidelines adopted by the government, the students require a minimum of 66% aggregate marks in Class 7 to apply for admission in Class 9 of any SoSE and a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in Class 9 for admission in Class 11, with a 5% waiver for students from SC, ST, OBC and CWSN (Children with Special Needs) categories.

According to the education department, it has received many representations seeking relaxation in this eligibility criteria because of which it has relaxed it for the 2022-23 session. This means students will only have to pass the respective previous grade to apply.

As part of the admission process, they will have to appear for aptitude tests which will take place between March 15 and March 30. The last date for applications is February 28. There are 31 SoSEs for which admissions are being conducted this year, each specialising either in STEM, humanities, ‘High End 21st Century Skills’ or Performing and Visual Arts, and one Armed Forces Preparatory School. Admissions are open for Class 9 at five types of these schools and for Class 11 as well at the STEM schools and the Arms Forces Preparatory School.