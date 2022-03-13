Delhi education dept issues modified promotion policy for classes IX, XI

Students of Class IX and XI in Delhi will be promoted to the next grade on the basis of their scores in the mid-term tests, annual examination and projects or practicals taken together and will be awarded up to 15 grace marks in any number of subjects to pass, according to the promotion policy issued by the education department for this academic session.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Since 2020, the department has been issuing modified promotion policies for these grades because of the pandemic-induced school closures and the consequent disruption of teaching-learning.

This year, given that schools have been allowed to open for classes IX to XII since February 7, many institutions have conducted their final examinations in the offline mode.

However, since parental consent is mandatory, the department has notified that students who have not appeared for their school’s offline examinations owing to lack of parental consent have to sit for offline exams conducted by their respective schools after March 31. From April 1, online attendance in schools will no longer be an option for students.

Meanwhile, schools that had conducted their final exams in the blended mode will be allowed to compute their results based on the scores of students in these.

The students need to pass with 33% marks in each of their main subjects after taking together their mid-term, annual exam and practicals or projects marks. Students who do not manage to get this score can sit for compartment examinations which will be held offline after March 31.

All schools, government and private, have been directed to comply with this policy but if a private school wants to set certain criteria different from the guidelines issued, they will have to seek the approval of the education department.