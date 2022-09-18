scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Delhi education department to mark one year of Deshbhakti Curriculum

This will culminate in an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium where “schools will display creatives and share learning based in Deshbhakti diary and their own understanding of Deshbhakti”, they added.

In the run-up to September 28, schools have been asked to ensure that Deshbhakti classes are held daily for students of KG to class 8 and twice a week for classes 9 to 12. (Representational image)

Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) will mark one year since the introduction of the Deshbhakti Curriculum with nine days of special activities in schools run by it, said officials Sunday.

As part of the curriculum initially launched for classes 6 to 12 on September 28, 2021, children do not have any textbooks. Instead, teachers introduce each topic with a central question and act as facilitators for discussions in which students express their ideas and views.

As homework, children receive questions on the topic to pose to older people around them, including their families, and are expected to once again discuss the topic with the insights and responses they received while doing their homework.

In the run-up to September 28, schools have been asked to ensure that Deshbhakti classes are held daily for students of KG to class 8 and twice a week for classes 9 to 12.

These include stories and poems on the national flag for younger children. For older children, it includes activities with questions such as “is loving your country and respecting your country the same or are there differences between the two?” and “when does the feeling of patriotism is awakened in you?”

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 10:11:29 am
