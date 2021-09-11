scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Delhi education department starts publication of new science magazine

The magazine is available on the education department’s website and highlights some innovations made by children and teachers in Delhi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi
September 11, 2021
The 'Nai Udaan' magazine.

The Delhi education department has kicked off publication of a new quarterly science magazine called “Nai Udaan” for students of all schools across the national capital.

The magazine is available on the education department’s website and is meant to “encourage students to pursue the spirit of quest and inculcate scientific temper”.

In the contents are articles introducing children to human gene therapy, on whether machines can think, on the importance and challenges of STEM, among others, along with crosswords on Covid-related words, quizzes, and information on upcoming competitive examinations.

It also highlights some innovations made by children and teachers in Delhi, such as an automatic water tap developed by Ayush Sharma of Ved Vyasa Public School, and a special stomatal tree guard by Anil Kumar Mishra, a government school teacher.

