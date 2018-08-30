Delhi: Education department, police asked to keep in touch

The education department has directed the constitution of a joint WhatsApp group of the education and police department. (Representational) The education department has directed the constitution of a joint WhatsApp group of the education and police department. (Representational)

In the wake of recent cases of violence against children, within and outside schools, the education department has directed the constitution of a joint WhatsApp group of the education and police department. In an order dated August 24, Sanjay Goel, director, Directorate of Education (DOE), said, “It is crucial that the field officers of the education department (most importantly the head of the schools and zonal and district DDEs) remain in close contact with the field officers of the police department.”

“It is, therefore, ordered that all zonal DDEs shall provide, in writing, the cellular phone numbers of all HOS to the concerned jurisdictional SHOs, with the request to institute a joint WhatsApp group,” added the circular. Schools have been directed to use social media to send short messages and information in urgent cases, when it is difficult to make telephonic contact.

