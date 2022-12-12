Delhi’s new outreach programme: Linking over 200 government schools with anganwadi centres

More than 200 government schools in the city will be linked with neighbouring anganwadi centres as part of an outreach programme to provide a “seamless transition” from an anganwadi centre to a school in the vicinity.

The rationale behind this programme is grounded in the National Education Policy 2020, which states that “over 85% of a child’s cumulative brain development occurs prior to the age of 6, indicating the critical importance of appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in the early years in order to ensure healthy brain development and growth”.

A circular notifying the guidelines for this programme state, “Directorate of Education has already introduced nursery classes in the year 2016 in many Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. However, the anganwadis, being run by the Department of Women & Child Development, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, are the first institutionalised setups, where a child’s early childhood is mentored, with school being the next one.”

There are 209 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas run by the Directorate of Education which have nursery classes and as part of this programme, each school has been linked with two neighbouring anganwadi centres each. The heads of these schools have been directed to visit the linked anganwadi centres with their nursery and primary school teachers and special educators to get acquainted with the environment, clientele and functioning of the anganwadi centres. The school heads have also been directed to invite the anganwadi team along with the mothers of some of the enrolled children to visit the school for an exposure.

The plan is for the schools and the centres to have a sustained relationship throughout the year with monthly meetings to share and adopt best practices and to share school resources such as class libraries and playgrounds with children enrolled in the anganwadi centres. They would also invite anganwadi staff, the children and their parents to the school for celebrations such as Independence Day, Republic Day and Children’s Day.

The stated aims of the programme are to “eliminate chances of a child missing out on formal school education; sharing both material and human resources; developing the spirit of collaboration and handholding; recognising the gaps and making an effort to bridge them; and building confidence in the community”.