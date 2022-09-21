scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Delhi education department to supply competitive exam books to all its science schools

An official of the education department said this step is being taken “in view of the rising number of government school students clearing the JEE/NEET exams successfully”.

Last week, the Delhi government had felicitated 28 students from their schools who have been placed in the top 1000 ranks in the NEET and JEE this year. (Express File Photo)

Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) will be delivering reference books for the JEE and NEET to all its schools with science students “to further promote the students to participate and succeed in these exams”.

Under this programme, an expert committee has recommended a set of 20 “best help and reference books” in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology for students preparing for these examinations and a set of 4-5 books in each subject have been procured by the department.

The number of sets that will be given to each school will be determined by the number of students who were enrolled in science subjects the previous year. As many as 907 Physics books, 907 Chemistry books, 789 Biology books, and 596 Math books are being distributed among the schools.

Last week, the Delhi government had felicitated 28 students from their schools who have been placed in the top 1000 ranks in the NEET and JEE this year. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had also said 648 students from government schools cleared NEET and 493 cracked JEE this year.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 10:16:40 am
