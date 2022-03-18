Delhi education department asks schools to step up vaccination of kids in 12-14 age group

The Directorate of Education has instructed schools to take charge of registering, informing and getting their students in the 12-14 age bracket vaccinated.

Stating that “all heads of schools have an important role to play in ensuring proper coverage of this vaccination drive”, the department has stated that class teachers must ensure that parents are informed to inoculate their children at the nearest earmarked site. They also have to upload the vaccination status of all the eligible students and inform the directorate about this every day.

Schools designated as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) have been asked to make provisions for separate rooms and staff for queue management and verification.

“The head of the school will get in touch with the district immunization officer so that a mobile team can be positioned for sufficient days depending upon the number of children to be vaccinated. The children can be informed and mobilized to school on the designated days. Head of the school will provide the necessary space, staff for queue management, verifier and computer/internet connectivity for these days,” the directive read.

Private schools have been told that they may get in touch with either government or private CVCs to set up vaccination camps in their premises.