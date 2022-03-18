scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

Delhi education department asks schools to step up vaccination of kids in 12-14 age group

Schools designated as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) have been asked to make provisions for separate rooms and staff for queue management and verification.

New Delhi |
March 18, 2022 10:50:14 am
Covid, Covid-19, Covid vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination, jabs, shots, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPrivate schools have been told that they may get in touch with either government or private CVCs to set up vaccination camps in their premises. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/file)

The Directorate of Education has instructed schools to take charge of registering, informing and getting their students in the 12-14 age bracket vaccinated.

Stating that “all heads of schools have an important role to play in ensuring proper coverage of this vaccination drive”, the department has stated that class teachers must ensure that parents are informed to inoculate their children at the nearest earmarked site. They also have to upload the vaccination status of all the eligible students and inform the directorate about this every day.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Schools designated as Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) have been asked to make provisions for separate rooms and staff for queue management and verification.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The head of the school will get in touch with the district immunization officer so that a mobile team can be positioned for sufficient days depending upon the number of children to be vaccinated. The children can be informed and mobilized to school on the designated days. Head of the school will provide the necessary space, staff for queue management, verifier and computer/internet connectivity for these days,” the directive read.

More from Delhi

Private schools have been told that they may get in touch with either government or private CVCs to set up vaccination camps in their premises.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement