Friday, August 19, 2022

Delhi edu dept to monitor 57 govt schools with low pass percentage in class X boards

Each of these schools has been allotted an official from the education department who has been tasked with visiting the school at least once every two weeks and submit an inspection report after every visit. 

in the last academic session, Delhi government schools had recorded a pass percentage of 81.36% in class X, which was considerably behind the national pass percentage of 94.4%. (Representational/File)

Fifty seven Delhi government schools which had a pass percentage less than 56% in this year’s CBSE class X examination will be adopted by education department officials to monitor their academic performances over this year.

With board examinations returning in full swing in the last academic session, Delhi government schools had recorded a pass percentage of 81.36% in class X, which was considerably behind the national pass percentage of 94.4%.

While 95 Delhi government schools had achieved a 100% pass percentage in these examinations, a result analysis by the education department has identified 57 of the lowest performing schools — all of which have a pass percentage below 56% — which have to be adopted by the education department officials. Of these, the lowest performing school has a pass percentage as low as 24.24%. In fact, there are six schools which have pass percentages lower than 40%.

Of these 57 schools, 35 are evening shift schools with a track record of poorer performances than single shift and morning shift schools.

Each of these schools has been allotted an official from the education department who has been tasked with visiting the school at least once every two weeks and submit an inspection report after every visit.

Among the things that these officials will be reported to track is whether teachers are maintaining a record of irregular students with low attendance; whether the heads of schools and teachers have prepared and are following an action plan for helping low-performing students; whether school management committee members are involved in keeping in touch with parents about the regularity, academic attention and punctuality of students; whether teachers are aware of the additions and deletions to the syllabi for board classes in the ongoing academic year.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:16:58 pm
