Delhi edu dept to monitor 57 govt schools with low pass percentage in class X boards

Fifty seven Delhi government schools which had a pass percentage less than 56% in this year’s CBSE class X examination will be adopted by education department officials to monitor their academic performances over this year.
With board examinations returning in full swing in the last academic session, Delhi government schools had recorded a pass percentage of 81.36% in class X, which was considerably behind the national pass percentage of 94.4%.
While 95 Delhi government schools had achieved a 100% pass percentage in these examinations, a result analysis by the education department has identified 57 of the lowest performing schools — all of which have a pass percentage below 56% — which have to be adopted by the education department officials. Of these, the lowest performing school has a pass percentage as low as 24.24%. In fact, there are six schools which have pass percentages lower than 40%.
Of these 57 schools, 35 are evening shift schools with a track record of poorer performances than single shift and morning shift schools.
Subscriber Only Stories
Each of these schools has been allotted an official from the education department who has been tasked with visiting the school at least once every two weeks and submit an inspection report after every visit.
Among the things that these officials will be reported to track is whether teachers are maintaining a record of irregular students with low attendance; whether the heads of schools and teachers have prepared and are following an action plan for helping low-performing students; whether school management committee members are involved in keeping in touch with parents about the regularity, academic attention and punctuality of students; whether teachers are aware of the additions and deletions to the syllabi for board classes in the ongoing academic year.
Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet in hilarious video with Varun Sharma. Watch
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people
Retired HC judge to probe death of Haryana DSP during raid on mining mafia
Sports Ministry requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs play AFC tournaments
Snap reportedly stops Pixy drone just months after it was launched
Little boys salute with pride after being offered sweets by Army man. Win hearts of netizens
Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable, says former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain silent?
Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend: ‘You are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy’
NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
Flashback Friday: Vicky Kaushal to Mrunal Thakur, celebs who left us in awe of their style