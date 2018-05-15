Delhi: EDMC resolution against landfill on floodplain

Ghazipur landfill collapsed in September last year. Praveen Khanna Ghazipur landfill collapsed in September last year. Praveen Khanna

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Friday passed a resolution in its House meeting that it does not support building landfills in Sonia Vihar and Ghonda Gujran.

“As the area is part of a river bed, disease will spread quickly… So the site cannot be allotted for landfill… The area is also used for agricultural purposes, and there are a lot of settlements in adjoining areas,” the resolution stated.

EDMC mayor Bipin Bihari said, “We don’t want landfill sites here as they will pollute the Yamuna.” He added that the corporation will explore other options to build landfill sites, and that it is also working to build plants to recycle waste.

EDMC commissioner Ranbir Singh said, “The matter is sub judice. The corporation has raised its objection to the decision but the final decision will be taken by the court.” AAP leader Dilip Kumar Pandey and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra had moved the National Green Tribunal against the DDA’s decision to allot 130 acres at Sonia Vihar and 50 acres at Ghonda Gujran to the EDMC for waste management.

Mishra alleged that the EDMC did not reveal that these sites are part of the active Yamuna floodplain, and fell under the O-Zone as per the Delhi Master Plan — where no development can take place. The plea filed by Pandey said the project will adversely affect the area’s ecosystem, as there were several densely populated colonies and villages nearby.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App