Delhi: EDMC issues notice to Akshardham mall in crackdown against property tax defaulters

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to take strict action against property tax defaulters and issued a notice to M/s Parsvnath Developers Limited, owner of Parsvnath Mall located in Akshardham, in this regard, said the civic body in a press statement.

Additional commissioner Brajesh Singh said that Parsvnath Developers had not paid property tax for the last three years. They failed to file the required information regarding the property tax liability of the mall premises, he said.

More such properties have been identified and strict action would be taken against them too, he added.