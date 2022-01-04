scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: EDMC issues notice to Akshardham mall in crackdown against property tax defaulters

🔴 Additional commissioner Brajesh Singh said that Parsvnath Developers had not paid property tax for the last three years. More such properties have been identified and strict action would be taken against them too, he said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: January 4, 2022 10:43:05 am
Outside Akshamdham metro station. (File Photo)

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to take strict action against property tax defaulters and issued a notice to M/s Parsvnath Developers Limited, owner of Parsvnath Mall located in Akshardham, in this regard, said the civic body in a press statement.

Additional commissioner Brajesh Singh said that Parsvnath Developers had not paid property tax for the last three years. They failed to file the required information regarding the property tax liability of the mall premises, he said.

More from Delhi

More such properties have been identified and strict action would be taken against them too, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement