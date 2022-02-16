Delhi: EDMC extends property tax amnesty scheme till March 31

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has extended the last date for the amnesty scheme for paying property tax from February 15 to March 31.

Under the amnesty scheme, 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on payment of outstanding property tax, said EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal.

The mayor said that due to Covid-19, many residents are not able to take advantage of this facility provided by the EDMC and thus keeping in mind the convenience of people, it has been decided to extend the last date of the amnesty scheme.

Another official of the EDMC said that this could be the last extension and people should make use of the facility.