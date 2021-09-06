Delhi: EDMC adorns walls with paintings to create awareness about waste management

For the beautification of the city and also to promote better waste management practices, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has begun to decorate walls with 3D painting using waste plastic bottles.

The first such initiative by making a vertical garden on the walls was undertaken at New Ashok Nagar and Yamuna Vihar. The areas where waste used to accumulate have been beautified with wall paintings that show messages urging people to segregate waste and not to litter.

This EDMC initiative wants to create awareness on waste management and cleanliness through paintings, said a senior official. “People have been asked to put garbage in the dustbin, segregate the waste at the source and not to use single-use plastic. This is a positive initiative to bring behavioural change among the people,” he said.

Area councillor Pramod Gupta said that EDMC is making every effort to maintain cleanliness in the area. He said that these paintings have been made not only for beautification but also to give the message that cleanliness is a good habit necessary for a clean environment and healthy lifestyle.

The official said that this will be replicated in other areas.