scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Economic Offences Wing arrest wanted man from Shahdara

A senior police officer said, "Paliwal along with his associate used to cheat people and banks on the pretext of getting money to invest in a granite mining business."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 9:53:07 am
shahdara arrestOfficials added that the accused evaded arrest by using communication apps on a Zimbabwe mobile number. (Representative image)

A wanted man and his associate were arrested from Delhi’s Shahdara Monday by the Economic Offences Wing and handed over to the CBI, said the police. The men were identified as the main accused Pradeep Paliwal, 70, and his associate Vinayak Bhatt.

The police added that Paliwal was wanted in four cases registered in the EOW, CBI, Karol Bagh, and Gurugram’s Udhyog Vihar jurisdiction respectively. They added that Bhatt was wanted in another CBI case.

A senior police officer said, “Paliwal along with his associate used to cheat people and banks on the pretext of getting money to invest in a granite mining business. He did this by getting loans on forged papers against properties that had already been mortgaged.”

The official added that he and his associate were arrested in Shahdara on the basis of detailed data and manual surveillance.

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

Officials added that the accused evaded arrest by using communication apps on a Zimbabwe mobile number. He also never stayed in one location for longer than 24 hours, and avoided travelling by plane. He used a private vehicle to travel between Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement