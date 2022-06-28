Delhi: Economic Offences Wing arrest wanted man from Shahdara

A wanted man and his associate were arrested from Delhi’s Shahdara Monday by the Economic Offences Wing and handed over to the CBI, said the police. The men were identified as the main accused Pradeep Paliwal, 70, and his associate Vinayak Bhatt.

The police added that Paliwal was wanted in four cases registered in the EOW, CBI, Karol Bagh, and Gurugram’s Udhyog Vihar jurisdiction respectively. They added that Bhatt was wanted in another CBI case.

A senior police officer said, “Paliwal along with his associate used to cheat people and banks on the pretext of getting money to invest in a granite mining business. He did this by getting loans on forged papers against properties that had already been mortgaged.”

The official added that he and his associate were arrested in Shahdara on the basis of detailed data and manual surveillance.

Officials added that the accused evaded arrest by using communication apps on a Zimbabwe mobile number. He also never stayed in one location for longer than 24 hours, and avoided travelling by plane. He used a private vehicle to travel between Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi.