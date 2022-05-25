Delhi: Just after launch, e-bus breaks down after temperature rises beyond specified limit

Just a few hours after its launch, a brand new electric bus broke down near Rohini Depot-3 in Delhi after the temperature of the vehicle rose beyond the specified limit. It was one of the 150 e-buses flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

According to videos and photographs shared by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Karamchari Union, bus number DL 516G D2610 was from Rohini Depot Sector 37 and it broke down between around 3:30-4 pm on the day of launch. The buses were launched at 12 pm from IP Depot.

When asked about the incident, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said the bus had an indication of increased temperature, so it stopped automatically. “Electric Bus no. 2610 had an indication of increased temperature beyond specified/designed limit and therefore vehicle stopped automatically, due to its inbuilt safety feature. The response team reached immediately, attended the bus and put it on road within two hours,” said DTC in a statement on Twitter.

The Rohini Depot Sector 37 along with two other depots Mundela Kalan and Rajghat were also inaugurated on Tuesday. These are electric bus depots with around 80 EV charging stations and around 25 fast chargers.

After launching these buses, Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, transport secretary Ashish Kundra and other senior officials from DTC and the transport department took a ride in one of these buses from the IP Depot to the Rajghat Depot.

Arvind Kejriwal said the city will get 150 more e-bus by August and 1,500 will arrive by end of this year. The e-buses were procured under the central government’s FAME II scheme. The Centre has given a subsidy of Rs 55 lakh per bus.

These buses are equipped with modern features like CCTV cameras, passengers safety system, panic button, fire detection and suppression system etc and are estimated to curb 0.33 million tonnes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 carbon dioxide in their life span of 10 years.