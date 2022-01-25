East Delhi Municipal Corporation cracks down on teachers on leave for years

After finding that several teachers in its schools have been on leave for years without prior intimation, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has started taking action against those who have been absent for more than five years and can’t provide a satisfactory reason.

Officials said all teachers on long leave were issued notices to re-join work or give valid reasons for their continued leave/absence.

A senior official in the East MCD’s education department said of the 30 teachers issued notices, some have returned to work, some didn’t reply, and some sought an extension. There are cases where teachers have left the city, by going on leave without pay, and haven’t returned or informed the civic body, she said.

In cases where no satisfactory reply was received, officials said services of the teachers have been terminated after following due procedure under provisions of the amended Leave Rules and DMC Regulations, 1959.

In other cases, due process is on for termination of services of teachers who are no longer interested in coming to work or are wilfully absenting themselves, said the official.

There are 354 schools under the corporation, which mostly see children from low-income families. It employs around 4,000 teachers, including contractual ones.

The process will help the EDMC identify the actual gap in sanctioned strength of teachers and the actual strength, said a senior official.

The EDMC will recruit new teachers based on the final assessment, which in turn, will ensure that it provides better and quality education to students in and maintain the requisite PTR (pupil teacher ratio), said an official.