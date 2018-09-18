Delhi east civic body files police complaint against BJP chief for breaking its seal

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, citing news reports that northeast Delhi MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Sunday tampered with the seal of a dairy that was shut down for running illegally.

“As per reports… the seal has allegedly been broken by… Manoj Tiwari, Honourable MP,” states the complaint by the BJP-ruled civic body.

Seeking investigation and an FIR against “all persons responsible” for tampering with the seal, the EDMC’s veterinary services department said the dairy in Gokulpuri was running from a house and was sealed on Friday. The corporation resealed the premises on Monday.

The chief of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for sealing, K J Rao, will also bring the matter before the apex court, he said. The committee also sought a report from the East corporation over the incident.

Tiwari, meanwhile, admitted that he had broken the seal. He told The Indian Express that he will go to the same house on Tuesday and break the seal again. “The corporation has sealed the premises again, and I will go and break it again on Tuesday,” he said.

Asked why, as a public representative, he broke the law, Tiwari said, “Sealing the property in Gokulpuri was illegal. People were living in the house and officials sealed it on the pretext of a dairy being run there.”

All three municipal corporations in the capital, North, South and East, are BJP-ruled.

“The officials who are doing illegal sealing are not ours. We are against corrupt officials. If they are demanding an FIR against me, I will also file an FIR against officials who are sealing illegally and causing pain to the common man,” Tiwari said.

The Congress, AAP and BJP have all been protesting against the sealing issue for several months now.

The Congress, which is planning a mahapanchayat against sealing next week, slammed Tiwari for taking the law into his hands. Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Sharma said the Congress had “full respect” for the SC-appointed monitoring committee on sealing, but the role of “corrupt” officials adopting “pick and choose policy” on illegal construction needed to be probed.

Sharma said Tiwari created “drama” as he broke the seal of the house that was sealed by the corporation’s veterinary department. “It had nothing to do with the sealing drive monitored by SC committee,” he said.

