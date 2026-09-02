Delhi approves bill to ease process of approvals, licences for businesses

The draft bill has proposed that the timelines prescribed under the Right to Timely and Easy Delivery of Services to Citizens Act, 2026 be applicable for approvals for other activities, and that the approvals be deemed to be granted after the lapse of the stipulated periods. (Photo generated using AI)

The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved a bill to ease the process of registrations, approvals and licences for setting up a business in the Capital that features a provision for a single-window system to apply for these clearances.

The draft bill, called the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, also proposes the categorisation of certain activities as ‘low risk’, for which approval, permission, licence or no-objection certificate will be granted as soon as the application is submitted.

A statement issued by the government said that the aim of the bill is to “create a system where business owners and entrepreneurs do not have to visit different government offices, submit the same information repeatedly or wait for long periods for the necessary approvals”.