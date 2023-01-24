Magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Nepal Tuesday afternoon, sending tremors across north India, including Delhi-NCR region.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu, according to a report in news agency Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage to properties.

This is the tenth earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or above in the region in the last one year, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

Nepal and the rest of the Himalayan region, extending from the Hindukush mountain ranges in the west to Arunachal Pradesh on the east, is one of the most earthquake prone regions in the world. The northward movement of the Indian continental plate and its collision with the Eurasian plate generates frequent tremors in the region.

More than 600 earthquakes of magnitude higher than 4.5 have been recorded in the Himalayan region in the last seven years. This region has also seen some of the strongest earthquakes in recent times. Scientists say there is a huge amount of stress energy stored below the surface in this region, and it could result in a massive earthquake anytime.