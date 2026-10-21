Delhi plans to halve e-rickshaw fleet, but will it ease traffic? Experts weigh in

Delhi has proposed capping the number of e-rickshaws on its roads to 2.5 lakh, from an estimated 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh. But experts and e-rickshaw associations said this alone may not ease traffic congestion or road encroachment and could leave drivers without a livelihood.

Rolling out a new regulatory framework aimed at improving road safety, curbing congestion and regulating the growing fleet, the state government has proposed making a digital E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC) mandatory for all vehicles among other measures. It has invited suggestions from the public for 30 days before formally launching the scheme.

E-rickshaw associations have planned to meet the Delhi government and request changes to the policy to ensure that drivers who lose their jobs due to the proposed capping are provided with alternative employment opportunities.

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Uneven distribution

E-rickshaws are concentrated on some roads, while other areas with high demand have limited availability, according to unions and electric vehicle (EV) experts.

Capping the number of e-rickshaws would be a setback for poor and unemployed people who have taken up driving as a means of livelihood, said EV expert Dinesh Goyal.

“An e-rickshaw, which is already categorised as a special-category vehicle, costs around Rs 1.5 lakh. After the cap is imposed, those looking to earn a living through driving with a relatively small investment may have to opt for auto-rickshaws or other commercial vehicles, which are much more expensive,” he said.

He added that if the government wants to tackle traffic congestion and road encroachment, it can regulate e-rickshaws through proper management and ensure their balanced deployment on roads.

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Goyal also pointed out that there is no cap on other vehicles: “Tell me, is there any cap on private cars or other private and commercial vehicles, whose numbers are also increasing every day? Do they not contribute to traffic congestion?”

Concerns over drivers’ livelihoods

Anuj Sharma, former chairman of the e-rickshaw committee at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), said the government should have made arrangements for those who could lose their livelihoods before deciding to cap the number of e-rickshaws, given that the existing fleet is more than double the proposed limit of 2.5 lakh.

“Has the government made any arrangements or come up with a plan for those who will become unemployed? The policy should be implemented only after consultation with stakeholders, rather than being framed solely by government officials sitting in the Transport Department,” Sharma said.

“We will, in fact, meet the government to put forward this request so that people don’t lose their jobs. The government should ensure alternative employment opportunities if capping is implemented,” Sharma said, adding the government could make changes to better manage the deployment of these last-mile vehicles.

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He claimed that capping the number of e-rickshaws could also create opportunities for corruption.

Permit system and subsidies: Key concerns

Sanjay Bathla, chairman of the Electric Vehicle Association and a member of the Transport Operators and Labour Welfare Association, said e-rickshaws should be brought under a permit system administered by the Transport Department, like other commercial vehicles.

“Issuing an ECC will not, by itself, ensure proper regulation. Under which rule or law can the Traffic Police impound these vehicles if they do not come under the permit system?” Bathla asked.

“For effective regulation, the government needs to ensure that e-rickshaws operate on roads and in lanes according to demand,” he added.

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Bathla also said the proposed policy does not clarify whether subsidies for e-rickshaw buyers would continue.

“Since e-rickshaws fall under the categories of special vehicles and electric vehicles, the government provides subsidies for them as well. It is not clear whether the subsidy will continue for buyers of these vehicles,” he said.

What the proposed policy says

Besides capping the number of e-rickshaws operating in the Capital at 2.5 lakh, with the limit to take effect after the compliance window, the proposed draft scheme includes the following provisions:

# 90-day compliance window: Existing Delhi-registered e-rickshaws will have 90 days from the date of notification to obtain an ECC. The certificate will be valid for two years unless suspended or cancelled earlier. It will function as a mandatory compliance and operational authorisation, separate from a permit under the Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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# Ownership limits: Owners will be allowed to own a maximum of five e-rickshaws, while entities will be permitted to own up to 100.

# Action against unregistered vehicles: E-rickshaws operating without registration after the notification may be impounded and crushed or auctioned in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

# Driver and vehicle requirements: Drivers must hold a valid e-rickshaw driving licence and a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge. Vehicles must comply with battery safety requirements, carry no more than four passengers and 40 kg of luggage, and display mandatory safety and identification features.

Suggestions can be sent via email to schemeconultation2026@gmail.com or by post to DTO (operations), Delhi Transport Department.